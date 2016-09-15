Mr. Movie review: ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ super sweet chick flick

In Bridget Jones’s Baby, it’s 12-years after Bridget Jones saw the edge of reason in 2004, and the lady is still single. After a long time of not seeing each other, Bridget and former beau Mark run into each other and have sex. Around the same time, she also has a one night stand with an American who has a matchmaking business.
Bridget ends up pregnant, but who’s the father?
The plot has the two men involved in prenatal care and trying to one-up the other. Both want the child, and Bridget.
This Bridget is directed by Sharon Maguire, who directed the first one in 2001. It’s written by Helen Fielding, who created the character. Don Mazer (Da Ali G Show) and Emma Thompson, who also doubles as Bridget’s entertaining gynecologist, help with the screenplay. Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth reprise their series roles, and Patrick Dempsey (Gray’s Anatomy) plays her American love interest.
If you are the romantic sort and liked the first two films, then this chick flick will satisfy your sweet tooth. Guys forced to tag along with wives or girlfriends will want to either take NoDoz or bring a pillow.
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Director: Sharon Maguire
Stars: Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey, Emma Thompson
Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars
Rated R for mature themes. It’s playing at the Carmike 12, Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas 12 and Queensgate 12, and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
