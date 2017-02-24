'Dream Big' sneak peek movie trailer

The HBO film "Bright Lights" follows the mother and daughter pair, who died within a day of each other in December 2016, as Fisher prepares to start work on "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and Reynolds performs in Las Vegas aged 83. Fisher and her mother, who starred in "Singin' in the Rain," lived next door to each other in Beverly Hills. Using personal family films, "Bright Lights" gives a revealing insight into the lives of the eccentric pair. It premieres on HBO Saturday, Jan. 7.