'Dream Big' sneak peek movie trailer

From the world’s tallest buildings and underwater robots to a solar car race and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways. With its inspiring human stories and powerful giant-screen visuals, Dream Big also reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all.
MacGillivray Freeman Films

'La La Land' film trailer

Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

The HBO film "Bright Lights" follows the mother and daughter pair, who died within a day of each other in December 2016, as Fisher prepares to start work on "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and Reynolds performs in Las Vegas aged 83. Fisher and her mother, who starred in "Singin' in the Rain," lived next door to each other in Beverly Hills. Using personal family films, "Bright Lights" gives a revealing insight into the lives of the eccentric pair. It premieres on HBO Saturday, Jan. 7.

'Jackie' movie trailer

Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband's historic legacy. Natalie Portman stars in "Jackie."

'Doctor Strange' film trailer

After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant and conceited surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under his wing and trains him to defend the world against evil. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton.

'Inferno' movie trailer

The latest bestseller in Dan Brown’s (Da Vinci Code) billion-dollar Robert Langdon series, "Inferno," which finds the famous symbologist (again played by Tom Hanks) on a trail of clues tied to the great Dante himself. When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to foil a deadly global plot.

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer

The movie is based on the true story of Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher in the antebellum South, orchestrates an uprising. The Film is co-written, co-produced and directed by Nate Parker, and also stars Parker, as well as Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley and Gabrielle Union.

