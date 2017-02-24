Movie News & Reviews
'Dream Big' sneak peek movie trailer
From the world’s tallest buildings and underwater robots to a solar car race and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways. With its inspiring human stories and powerful giant-screen visuals, Dream Big also reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all.MacGillivray Freeman Films