Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, "A Dog’s Purpose," from director Lasse Hallström ("The Cider House Rules," "Dear John," "The 100-Foot Journey"), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid.
Courtesy Universal

'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

The HBO film "Bright Lights" follows the mother and daughter pair, who died within a day of each other in December 2016, as Fisher prepares to start work on "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and Reynolds performs in Las Vegas aged 83. Fisher and her mother, who starred in "Singin' in the Rain," lived next door to each other in Beverly Hills. Using personal family films, "Bright Lights" gives a revealing insight into the lives of the eccentric pair. It premieres on HBO Saturday, Jan. 7.

'Jackie' movie trailer

Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband's historic legacy. Natalie Portman stars in "Jackie."

'Arrival' film trailer

When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.

'Doctor Strange' film trailer

After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant and conceited surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under his wing and trains him to defend the world against evil. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton.

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer

The movie is based on the true story of Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher in the antebellum South, orchestrates an uprising. The Film is co-written, co-produced and directed by Nate Parker, and also stars Parker, as well as Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley and Gabrielle Union.

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

"The Girl on the Train" is a 2016 American mystery drama based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. Emily Blunt plays Rachel Watson, a divorced alcoholic who takes the train to work daily. She fantasizes about a couple she sees during her commute. And in one of her many drunken stupors, Rachel gets off the train and becomes involved in a complicated mystery involving the couple. The film also stars Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans and Allison Janney.

