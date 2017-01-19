'Split' movie trailer

Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Witch'), Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him — as well as everyone around him — as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.
'Jackie' movie trailer

Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband's historic legacy. Natalie Portman stars in "Jackie."

'Arrival' film trailer

When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers – and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity.

'Doctor Strange' film trailer

After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant and conceited surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under his wing and trains him to defend the world against evil. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton.

'Inferno' movie trailer

The latest bestseller in Dan Brown’s (Da Vinci Code) billion-dollar Robert Langdon series, "Inferno," which finds the famous symbologist (again played by Tom Hanks) on a trail of clues tied to the great Dante himself. When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to foil a deadly global plot.

'The Birth of a Nation' movie trailer

The movie is based on the true story of Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher in the antebellum South, orchestrates an uprising. The Film is co-written, co-produced and directed by Nate Parker, and also stars Parker, as well as Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley and Gabrielle Union.

'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

"The Girl on the Train" is a 2016 American mystery drama based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. Emily Blunt plays Rachel Watson, a divorced alcoholic who takes the train to work daily. She fantasizes about a couple she sees during her commute. And in one of her many drunken stupors, Rachel gets off the train and becomes involved in a complicated mystery involving the couple. The film also stars Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans and Allison Janney.

'Deepwater Horizon' movie trailer

A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded during April 2010 and created the worst oil spill in U.S. history. The film stars Dylan O'Brien, Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell.

