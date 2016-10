Disney’s “The BFG” tells the story of a 10-year-old girl and the giant who introduces her to the wonders and perils of Giant Country. The BFG (Mark Rylance) is a Big Friendly Giant and nothing like the other inhabitants of Giant Country. Standing 24-feet tall with enormous ears and a keen sense of smell, The BFG initially frightens Sophie when he brings her to his cave in Giant Country, but she soon realizes that he is gentle and charming. The book was written by Roald Dahl, who also penned such children's classics as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "James and the Giant Peach," "The Witches" and "Matilda."