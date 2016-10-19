Tri-City things to do for Oct. 21-30

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Oct. 21
Comedy
Sarah Tiana, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Mike Edmondson, guitar, 7-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Rising Buffalo Tribe, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
CrashwurX, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Wabi Sabi - Jazz Fusion, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Tour de Arts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tour de Arts, Tri-Cities. A self-guided tour of artist studios and venues. Venues can be visited in any order. Call 509-627-7368. Info: bit.ly/tourdearts.
Literature
Dennis Dauble book signing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-946-9893.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers present ‘O Canada!,’ 7:30 p.m., West Side Church, 615 Wright Ave., Richland. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at the door and K-12 free.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Fall Fiber Sale, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Desert Fiber Arts, 101 N. Union, Kennewick. Free. Proceeds will benefit artists and studio.
Tri-Cities Women’s Expo, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $7; good both days. Call 509-737-3700.
Haunted Theatre, 5-midnight, VIBE Music Center, 418 N. Kellogg, Kennewick. Cost: $10 wristbands; $3 for child care suite. The theater will have haunted rooms and entities. It’s suggest for younger children.
sat | Oct. 22
Comedy
Sarah Tiana, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Pamela Thomas-Martin, 8-10 p.m., Mai House Seafood Grill and Bar, 3617 Plaza Way, Kennewick.
BluMeadows, 7-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Steve Livingston & Triple Shot, blues from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Tour de Arts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tour de Arts, Tri-Cities. A self-guided tour of artist studios and venues. Venues can be visited in any order. Call 509-627-7368. Info: bit.ly/tourdearts.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 2 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Association Fiddle and Variety Show, 6-9 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 S. Fourth, Burbank. Free. Fiddling, music and bluegrass acts. Call 509-591-0710.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers present ‘O Canada!,’ 7:30 p.m., West Side Church, 615 Wright Ave., Richland. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at the door and K-12 free.
Camerata Musica presents Vienna Piano Trio, 8 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Free, donations accepted. Austrian ensemble presents works by Beethoven, Schonberg and Schubert. Call 509-946-1175.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Tour Bennington Lake and Mill Creek Development, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Army Corps of Engineers Mill Creek Office, 3211 Reservoir Road, Walla Walla. Cost: $10; free for children 18 and under. The history of this system and proposals for its redevelopment will be explored. Call 509-525-3136.
Tri-Cities Women’s Expo, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $7; good both days. Call 509-737-3700.
Kids Day at Scaregrounds, 1-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Cost: $7. Call 509-574-9791.
Haunted Theatre and Harvest Festival, 5-midnight, VIBE Music Center, 418 N. Kellogg, Kennewick. Cost: $5 wristbands; $3 for child care suite. The theater will have haunted rooms and entities. It’s not suggested for younger children. The Harvest Festvial will have live entertainment, bounce houses, games, trunk or treat and more.
Fundraiser
Rising Above Cancer, 8 a.m., Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Drive, Richland. Cost: $10. Proceeds will benefit 21st Century C.A.R.E. foundation and will stay local. Call 509-987-1800. Info: www.21stcenturycare.org.
AU Sidewalk Sale + Back Alley Arts Collective Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. By donation; books $1. Funds will go to helping local small businesses. More than 30,000 books will be sold. Also, local bands, car graffiti party and more. Call 509-946-9893.
Fall Fiber Sale, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Desert Fiber Arts, 101 N. Union, Kennewick. Free. Proceeds will benefit artists and studio.
Strides Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $5 for adults and children ages 4 and up; free for children ages 3 and under. Carnival atmosphere will have games, fun and food. Proceeds go to Strides 2017 program development.
sun | Oct. 23
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers present ‘O Canada!,’ 3 p.m., West Side Church, 615 Wright Ave., Richland. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at the door and K-12 free.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 3 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Benefit concert for artists and musicians in refugee camps, local bands and musicians6-8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: Starting at $20 online. Call 509-200-4044.
mon | Oct. 24
Nightlife
Jam night with Vaughn Jensen, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 25
Dance
Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Art
The Painted Syrah paint night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $40. Call Sarah to reserve spot at 805-722-8232 or go to www.Facebook.com/ThePaintedSyrah.
wed | Oct. 26
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
thu | Oct. 27
Comedy
Sid Davis, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Wabi Sabi, jazz fusion, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Halloween Web: Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Road, Richland. Cost: $40. Call 509-430-8633.
Misc.
Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil, 6:15-8 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Road, north Richland. Free. Info: www.dvsbf.org or call 509-735-1295
fri | Oct. 28
Comedy
Sid Davis, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Garin Moore’s Old School Halloween, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Voodoo Speakeasy with Zilliox, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Haunted Theatre, 5-midnight, VIBE Music Center, 418 N. Kellogg, Kennewick. Cost: $10 wristbands; $3 for child care suite. The theater will have haunted rooms and entities. It’s not suggested for younger children.
Fundraiser
Pumped For Purple, fundraiser for Domestic Violence Services of Benton Franklin Counties, 3-8 p.m., Cynergy Centre, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick. Cost: $5. Admission includes two wine scrips, desserts and one ticket to door prize drawings. Go to dvsbf.org/donate/ for a list of items needed. Call 509-554-6447.
sat | Oct. 29
Comedy
Sid Davis, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, Seattle singer/songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Music
Leroy Bell and His Only Friends, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $28-$32. Former contestant on The X Factor. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ 8 p.m. and midnight., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $15 and includes props kit with script, bubbles, newspaper, toast and more. Preshow parties at 7 and 10:30 p.m. Attendees not permitted to bring their own props. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
A Taste of Scandinavia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick. Free. Features arts, crafts, stories, music and culture of Scandinavia. Call 509-375-0919.
Kids Day at Scaregrounds, 1-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Cost: $7. Call 509-574-9791.
Head Smart, 1-5 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. The event will educate athletes of all ages and to make it cool for them to want to protect their brains. Call 509-943-8455.
Kidgits Halloween Boo Bash, 10 a.m.-noon, Columbia Center mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. Features Halloween-themed activities and crafts.
Halloween ComicFest!, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Comic books are given away to anyone who comes into the store. Call 509-946-9893.
Haunted Theatre, 5-midnight, VIBE Music Center, 418 N. Kellogg, Kennewick. Cost: $10 wristbands; $3 for child care suite. The theater will have haunted rooms and entities. It’s not suggested for younger children.
