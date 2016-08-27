Horoscopes

August 27, 2016 5:42 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, August 27, 2016

Read today's horoscope

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're in a jovial mood and you want to have a good time. It's a fabulous day for mixing with friends or for taking part in a neighborhood activity, because you'll do your best to be outgoing and entertaining. A chance conversation could turn out to be the start of an interesting relationship, even if you don't realize it at this stage.

Lucky Number

123

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is a nice, easy-going day in which you'll enjoy being with close relatives and other people whose company you treasure. Invite someone over for a cup of coffee so you can have a good natter together, or arrange to visit them. If you're currently involved in making changes to your domestic arrangements, you'll want to jot down some ideas now so keep some paper handy.

Lucky Number

706

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Get busy! You're buzzing with nervous energy and you need to release it, preferably through a combination of physical exercise, social contact and intellectual stimulation. A tall order? Not a bit of it because you'll be able to have all three if you take a tour of the shops, meet some friends or visit somewhere like a museum.

Lucky Number

822

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in the mood to enjoy your home comforts today, preferably in the company of some of the people who make your world go round. It's the perfect day for a family gathering, even if it's very informal or low-key. If you're a good cook you feel inspired to knock up a few masterpieces in the kitchen, much to everyone else's delight. You're in the mood to spoil them.

Lucky Number

136

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

Do yourself a favor and get together with some friends today. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, especially if the past few days have been a bit much for you. Pour out your troubles to a friend who can help you to put them into perspective. It will also help to take part in a group activity and to feel you're with some like-minded people.

Lucky Number

783

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You need plenty of variety and spontaneity today, otherwise you'll quickly feel bored and restless. The trouble is that other people may have different ideas, trying to impose lots of rules and restrictions on you. Try to alter the pace of your day whenever you get the chance, so you're never quite sure what's going to happen next. Don't go out of your way to offend someone simply because you want to see how they react. Not a wise move!

Lucky Number

384

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

After yesterday's irritations and upsets, you're in need of some soothing activities. So how about doing something that makes you take a more relaxed view of the world, especially if it introduces you to some beautiful surroundings at the same time? Maybe you could visit an art gallery, museum or a lovely stretch of countryside?

Lucky Number

232

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is a great day for filling in complicated forms or any official paperwork that needs plenty of concentration. You're on the ball and might even enjoy what you're doing. If you've been considering how to boost your finances this is a good opportunity to do some research into the subject, whether you do it on the internet or consult your nearest bank or building society.

Lucky Number

948

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You need plenty of variety today otherwise you'll soon be climbing the walls. So what do you plan to do? One of the most obvious options is to give your usual schedule a miss and to do something completely different instead. You should also be choosy about the company you keep because you'll soon be exasperated by anyone who's terribly predictable or almost frighteningly conventional.

Lucky Number

400

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This is a brilliant day for getting on with chores and making sure that everything in your life is running smoothly. Get to grips with any paperwork that's hanging around and demanding your attention, make any phone calls that are overdue or pay some bills. It's also a good day for having a general tidy-up and chucking out anything you no longer need.

Lucky Number

867

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're in a very sunny mood today, and long may it last. It's great for enjoying yourself, especially if you don't have anything important that's clamoring for your attention and you can give yourself a mini holiday. You're in the mood to take some chances, too, whether that means buying a lottery ticket, placing a bet on a horse or trying your luck with someone you fancy.

Lucky Number

264

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The past couple of days haven't been a lot of fun so you'll be relieved to hear that things have calmed down considerably and today should be a lot easier to cope with. If you need to say sorry for your recent behavior you'll be happy to do so, even if you're the first to speak up. Once all that's out of the way you're ready to enjoy a restful and relaxing day. You'll be delighted if you can laze about doing as little as possible.

Lucky Number

234

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Related content

Horoscopes

Comments

Videos

Talking with Chiawana High School football player Caleb Weber

View more video

Entertainment Videos