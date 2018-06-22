Horoscopes for Friday, June 22, 2018

Aries
Today has the potential to be very romantic and passionate if you can avoid being too opinionated and forceful. Not to suggest that you are ever too opinionated and forceful, dear Ram... but you certainly won't want to be today. Just the right touch from you and you will have your mate or partner happily purring beside you. Relationships with siblings and neighbors also go well if you keep your stronger opinions to yourself.
Lucky Number765
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Many of you will find material rewards or kudos coming your way as a result of all the hard work you do. With planetary energies harmonizing, you can make a lot of progress now. If you are considering looking for a new job, the next few days may bring unexpected opportunities for you. Prepare yourself by getting and staying organized
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
The planets combine to make this a stimulating time for you indeed; you may even find yourself in danger of sensory overload. Pace yourself so that you will have plenty of time and energy to do everything that you enjoy this weekend. The temptation to overindulge will be strong, but you can stay balanced with just a little effort.
Lucky Number834
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The emotional Moon and sterling Sun blend well, helping you to move to a new level today. This is a great time for working on financial projects or working with partners, as even the simplest tasks can seem like fun. Exploring life's mysteries will double your pleasure. Share your creative talents with the special people in your life.
Lucky Number629
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Today is pleasant as long as siblings and neighbors avoid touching on subjects you don't want to discuss. Group activities are very satisfying, especially if you are working together for the good of the greater community. Picnics and other outdoor events are especially lively as you are ready for love and play. Forget about your troubles and show your sunny side.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The Moon in diplomatic Libra gives you a chance to avoid a misunderstanding today. Even though the Universe is about to test everything you have been working for, you have a better than average chance of coming out a winner.
Lucky Number710
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You may be very busy but this should turn out to be a lovely day for you. Enjoy the positive vibes; the more you can communicate clearly now, the better. If you are working to bring two opposing forces together, make your move now. Spend time enjoying yourself with your favorite people as night falls. Indulge yourself!
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Dreams and visions may have exceptional depth as the Moon and Neptune blend well in your psychic houses today. Spend time with your family or taking a trip down memory lane to get the most of this transit. The Moon enters your first house of personality, giving you an energy boost. Go out and celebrate another day of life!
Lucky Number312
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Your low lunar cycle begins tonight, so slow down and take a look around you. This is a good time to review the events of the past month, especially as a rather intense Full Moon is heading your way. You may need to spend time meditating and analyzing your recent emotions and actions if you are to ride out the coming storm.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
If you need to seal a deal, you are running out of time. Make your strong presence known as the Moon lights up your house of reputation... you have worked hard to earn public esteem. This can be a wonderful evening to go out and hobnob, just remember that some people are jealous of your success.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Communicate important matters; now is the perfect time for you to get your point across. The Moon in diplomatic Libra blends well with the glorious Sun, helping you to encourage a positive response. Don't procrastinate, as you may not get a chance to express yourself again for weeks.
Lucky Number630
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
It will be easy to be a gracious host while the Moon blends well with forces in your fourth house of home and family. Your guests will not be bored as you entertain them with stories and jokes. Even if you are home alone this evening, you will enjoy your own company in your own castle very much. Don't go out if you don't have to.
