Horoscopes for Saturday, June 16, 2018

Aries
You might be off to a slow start as the Moon continues to drift through clannish Cancer, so give yourself plenty of time to wake up this morning. By then you should be feeling rejuvenated as the Moon slips into your fifth house of romance and pleasure. It will be easy to find the joy and amusement in everyday life as you connect with your inner child tonight.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
You are likely to make a good impression if you must speak before a group today, so don't be shy. Your honesty and sincerity will work in your favor, so don't be afraid to put your heart into your words. The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home, family and past experiences. You'll be ready to curl up on your favorite sofa this evening.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
If something is bothering you, hard work will help you put it out of your mind. This is a good day for buckling down and getting back to business; there will be time for play later. You will find the pace is changing as the Moon slips into gregarious Leo and your third house of communication. A chat with your favorite sibling over coffee or over the Internet should cheer you.
Lucky Number598
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
You should be off to a good start this morning as the lunar energy favors you. Later in the morning the changing Moon enters your second house of personal values and finances, helping you to focus on your work. There may be some confusion about funding, but with a little persistence you can work everything out. Spend time balancing your personal bank accounts this evening.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
You may be off to a slow start as you wake to the Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Don't try to rush around this morning; instead, allow your natural rhythm to set the pace. The Moon soon enters proud Leo and your first house of personality. You will be ready to hold court this evening as your energy, charm, and magnetism returns in spades!
Lucky Number412
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The day starts out on a sociable note as the Moon continues to light up your house of friendships, but you may run out of gas once the Moon enters Leo and begins your lunar low cycle. Spend plenty of time relaxing and refreshing your soul this evening as the next two days may be trying for you. Review and analyze the events of the past month and refrain from beginning anything new now.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
The day gets off to a running start as the Moon continues to glide through your tenth house of career and reputation. But then the changing Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, urging you to enjoy a friendly business lunch or dinner. An attraction may be building between you and a dreamy associate. Just remember to use caution when mixing business with pleasure.
Lucky Number873
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
After a morning of fine tuning your ideas and plans, you can go public once the changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation. You may feel a bit naked at first, but once you start talking, you will find that it is easier than you thought. As long as you approach authority figures in a flattering, attentive way, you should have them eating out of your hand in no time.
Lucky Number293
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
When dealing with the Powers That Be today, make a point to be all business. The Moon remains in conservative Cancer and your eighth house of other people's money in the morning, so act as though you were an officer in a highly regarded financial institution. Soon enough the restless Moon moves into your ninth house of travel and adventure, giving you a chance to play!
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
You may feel as though you're performing a balancing act between your closest relationship and your business interests as the Moon switches from your seventh house of partnerships to your eight house of other people's money. Savvy Cappy can handle it all with aplomb; spend a few extra minutes with your lover this morning and then treat your most important client or supporter to lunch.
Lucky Number232
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Spend the first part of the day getting organized while the Moon lights up your sixth house of service; know where all your important papers are. Later, the mysterious Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, triggering activity in your closest relationships. You may find issues of freedom and dependence are relevant now.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
It may be hard to get in the mood for business this morning, but the moody Moon soon signals that it's time to get back to work. In fact, throwing yourself into your responsibilities will help get your mind off anything that is bothering you. Taking care of others can help inspire and uplift you as well. Remember that no matter how bad things are for you, someone else has it worse.
