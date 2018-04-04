Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Aries
You are likely to be involved in altruistic activities. Chances are that it will be more than generalized philosophizing or posting a donation off to the Animal Welfare people. Someone is likely to be much in need of your direct help and you'll be only to happy to put yourself out to assist. It's also a time for deep thought and reflection. Many an Arien is on the road to becoming a valuable activist for the wellbeing of the environment, animals and the underprivileged everywhere.
Lucky Number841
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Your normally excellent capacity to maintain sharp, prolonged focus on work is wobbly, wafty and out of sorts today. It's definitely not the day to star in a quiz show or attempt a cryptic crossword puzzle. If it's at all possible to organize your day around short, sharp bursts of concentration on a variety of tasks, do so. You're actually likely to find yourself feeling quite bored if you approach work with your usual singlemindedness. Lighten up and let today just flow.
Lucky Number202
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Somehow, the troubles and feelings of yesterday seem to follow you into this new day and you may feel repressed and misunderstood. It does seem you just have to put up and shut up for the moment. Find ways to soothe those frustrations that don't involve others if possible, to avoid further misunderstandings. If you confide your frustrations to someone, be sure they have your well being in mind.
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Emotional Venus clashes with penetrating Pluto, contributing to intense feelings today. You and your love are coming at the relationship from different approaches, but as the day draws on the power of Venus brings sensual joy and a fabulous feast. So you can kiss and make up and all will be well.
Lucky Number419
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
If anyone thinks you, King of the Beasts, can be a pushover and taken for granted today, boy! will they get their head bitten off. Your mind and heart need room to move and the freedom of time to yourself. Something is percolating within you that needs to be defined and find expression. Try not to force what's bubbling up inside. Let it just bubble over, as and when it will.
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Many a Virgo will finish the day with a Cheshire Cat grin, knowing they've achieved most of their goals. If you've paced yourself during the day you won't be too exhausted, just happily tired. You'll find satisfaction in the cooperative atmosphere at work, and all in all, it should be a particularly satisfying day.
Lucky Number282
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Venus your life-ruler clashes with penetrating Pluto today, but the happy Sagittarian Moon is on your side, thank heavens!. You may not know how you know something - you simply know it under these influences. Relationships with your siblings or neighbors may be affected. You may surprise yourself by expressing yourself with great force today, making an impact like your opposite sign of Aries.
Lucky Number790
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The line between what is mine and yours may get a bit fuzzy as sensual Venus and intense Pluto clash today. If possessiveness and materialism are among your faults, you can expect them to rise to the surface. The trick to transcending those uncomfortable feelings is to realize that the things of true value are of the spirit and can never be taken away.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The emotional Moon dances with sensual Venus, bringing fun and games. But a clash with powerful Pluto stirs intense feelings and potential financial blocks. You may have to make compromises at work despite the fact that your ideas are both creative and innovative; this may be a case of the irresistible force meeting up with the immovable object. Your health may be suffering, so take all factors into consideration. Find a balance.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
You may need to slow down as the sensitive Moon slides through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today. Your lunar low cycle has begun, so make an effort to recharge your spiritual batteries. Be sure to get enough rest and to surround yourself with the things that help you to relax. You may be unusually tense during the next twenty four to forty eight hours.
Lucky Number292
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Your feelings toward someone special will be brimming with warmth and high hopes. You might be overwhelmed with gratitude, or perhaps it's something more along the lines of a romance blooming to the point of commitment. Alternatively, it could just be someone standing by you who shows loyalty you didn't know they felt. Either way, it's a day for warm fuzzies.
Lucky Number856
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Even if you have the day off, you may feel the increased heat in your tenth house of career and reputation. As Venus is supported by the Moon in her clash with powerful Pluto, you are likely to experience very strong feelings. If you encounter an authority figure, be prepared to endure a less-than-pleasant experience. Many of you will be involved in a power struggle with a neighbor or sibling now.
