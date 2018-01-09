Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Aries
Ariens thinking about career changes may find that matters fall into place much easier than anticipated today. Even though a job change may not deliver immediate benefits, in the long term any changes made now should pay off. At the same time, you may find the support of someone you respect is beneficial in furthering your career. Generally speaking, your sense of optimism and hope for the future should receive a significant boost.
Lucky Number974
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
A long awaited payment could arrive today, or some other fortunate development. Regrets concerning your personal life may cause you to feel guilty and allow someone to take advantage of this, without regard for your feelings. Try and get an early night - things always look better after a good sleep. A walk before turning in will clear a lot of the cobwebs.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
All indications are that this will be a very good day. Your influential contacts will give a big boost to your confidence and perhaps your financial position as well. Friends play an important part in your happiness today. A possible dinner invitation will provide you with a fantastic opportunity to put your skills to use as a born networker.
Lucky Number365
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
You might be in charge, but that doesn't give you the right to work other people beyond their capacities. Lighten up, Cancer. This is or should be a day off from your usual pace. Good fortune comes your way without any pressure. You might be surprised at how natural it feels to put on a friendly face.
Lucky Number410
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Pay close attention to the details, no matter how unimportant they may seem at the time. Although you are used to concentrating most of your attention on the plot, the soundtrack may actually be the most important part of the movie. Announce your intentions clearly for support throughout the day.
Lucky Number393
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
No one likes to admit their faults, but with Pluto under pressure, are you being a bit too controlling? Clarity has a tendency to come in from the outside. If you think you might still be asleep, pinch yourself to be sure. Pay attention to the slower ways of earth and water. Soon you'll be wondering why it took so long to get the message.
Lucky Number366
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Playfulness and abundant energy surrounds you, Libra. The atmosphere is festive and fun, and with the Moon in your sign, you are even more stylish and social than usual. Tonight your fantasies may come true. Crikey!
Lucky Number268
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
How can you get anything done with the chaos going on around you? Maybe it's time to think about moving your operations to a quieter place. Loud noises and distractions may conceal underhanded motives. Get back on track, Scorp.
Lucky Number345
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Although a fortunate vibration sets up the day, you need to set things in order at home. Your finances are probably going haywire, or at least you don't have much idea of where your money is and where it has gone. Track down your resources and get to grips with the situation, or you could be in for a rude awakening. Use your imagination to picture how things should be, then set about making it happen.
Lucky Number717
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Fortunate circumstances may bring honor, recognition and just plain good luck. Ego-gratifying experiences are what Jupiter's influence is all about. Your ambitions and goals expand and there is an excellent chance you will succeed in attaining them. The sphere of your personal influence grows with hardly any effort on your part. If you want to attain a position of leadership, this is definitely a time to surge ahead.
Lucky Number423
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The cultured Libran Moon is just what the doctor ordered. Set your sights high and surf the creative cosmic wave, Aquarius. Stay out of the way of the Fat Controller (and other power-trippers) and spread your wings with your eye on the long term outcome. Spend time with creative people, artists or writers, because that's where you can get inspiration for the wider picture. Mars warns you not to forget to take care of the details.
Lucky Number086
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Good fortune is in the air, for Venus and Jupiter are dancing for you. Real happiness comes with the love of your life. You know how to handle things and where you want to go; you're so persuasive! Everyone will be on your side, especially if you have something spiritual to say. BTW, a physical workout would do you good, so why not meet the gang at the gym.
