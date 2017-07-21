Horoscopes for Friday, July 21, 2017

Aries
Venus and Mars get down and dirty today, so you might find relationships are a minefield. Dealings with the opposite sex could be tricky, but if you compromise there are rewards. Try to keep personal spending under control. With the Moon moving into Cancer you can get things done around the house now. Bathe in the nurturing, loving care that only your home can provide and see how things improve. Family members may also need attention Help around the house!
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The Moon is in her favorite house of Cancer today, so the focus is on communication. Try to home in on the feelings underlying what's being said, rather than just hearing the words. Someone may need a sympathetic ear. Someone else may not be able to say what they're feeling. Be sensitive. Venus the goddess and passionate Mars are dancing so relationships with the opposite sex could be very exciting or a little challenging. Watch your spending. This is not a day to overdo things in that department.
Lucky Number575
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
With Venus the goddess slow-dancing with Warrior Mars, you might find yourself excited by, or at odds with, members of the opposite sex. Money could be the primary ingredient in any difficulties so make sure you work at some kind of agreement with the nearest and dearest over how finances are working. Cast an eye over the household budget and make sure all is in order. Intimacy can solve many problems.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The Moon moves into your own sign so your moods and feelings will be stronger. There could be a battle of the sexes today, either in your own life or in the lives of those around you. Don't let yourself become the object of undue pressure or tensions from others, especially those of the opposite sex. This is not a day for forbidden fruit so keep yourself on the straight and narrow regardless of how tempted you are.
Lucky Number422
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The mysterious Moon is in Cancer and your solar twelfth house so you might need to step back from things and just take things quietly. It's a funny day for relations with the opposite sex. Some could find the atmosphere conducive to love and romance. Others might find it promotes irritability or conflict. One way or another, harmony will not be easy to find in dealings with others. If you're going down the road of all or nothing, take a step back and make sure you know what you're doing.
Lucky Number839
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Relationships could go one of two ways today. They could be crackling with excitement and attraction or fraught with tension and rivalry. Whatever the situation, try to find the balance by negotiating the differences that are there. Older people at home may be difficult.
Lucky Number723
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The Moon is in Cancer, your midheaven, so work and responsibility will be the theme for the day. Take care of others. Relationships with the opposite sex could have a little extra zing to them, although the zing could easily turn to tension or even rivalries with a bit of extra pressure. All in all, it could be an exciting day. Work around problems or through them, don't just go straight at them.
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Venus and Mars dance up a heavenly storm today, charging up relations with the opposite sex. Things could be intense and exciting. Make sure you work you way towards the benign or easy connections and work you way carefully around the difficult ones. With the Moon in Cancer and your solar ninth house, you might like to break the routine of things and get some fresh air.
Lucky Number963
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
There could be real electricity between you and members of the opposite sex today. Ensure that all this feeling goes down a good and healthy road rather than becoming rivalry or conflict. Take a strong stand but see what others are feeling and thinking. This is just the time to renew affections if things have been difficult but it also may be a point of departure if you don't tread carefully.
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
The Moon moves into Cancer, your solar seventh house, bringing the focus onto partners and your partnership situation.There could be disputes or rivalries with members of the opposite sex. Don't get involved if you don't have to. Hidden feelings or desires might influence the atmosphere in which you're working or operating. Intense attractions could spark into life but may go as quickly as they came so be cautious about acting on them.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The Moon moves into Cancer, your solar sixth house, urging you to concentrate on health matters and simple daily routine. A bit of exercise wouldn't go amiss amongst all the work. With Venus and mighty Mars making eyes in the heavens, there'll be sexual tension in the air. Relationships with the opposite sex could be exciting... or frustrating. Enjoy the battle of the sexes, but don't get carried away unless you mean it. True romance could bloom.
Lucky Number393
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The emotional Moon moves into romantic Cancer, your solar fifth house, so try to make time for leisure pursuits, creativity and relaxation as well as love. Macho Mars and sensual Venus are striking sparks in the Heavens, so there's plenty of action on the relationship front. Prepare for strong attraction or equally strong friction, and even rivalry. Emotions may be highly charged and you may act impulsively without really knowing what you want.
