Horoscopes for Sunday, July 2, 2017

Aries
The Moon is moving into Scorpio and your solar eighth house, bringing deep-seated restlessness and strong urges. Don't overeat or overspend. There's tension in the Heavens between Mars and Pluto, so be careful if you encounter opposition not only in your career but also on the domestic side. Pressures, tension, combative situations and power struggles are in the frame. Be calm and consider the real needs of the inner Ram. Acting as a result of tension or impatience is not wise!
Lucky Number863
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
An intense Moon in sexy Scorpio and your solar seventh house brings marriage, partnership and open confrontation to the fore. See difficulties from both sides of the fence. Combative Mars opposes obstructive Pluto, so problems could arise during travel, foreign trips, with authority types, politics, or the law. Control issues and struggles with those in power emerge. You could be pushed beyond your capabilities, but you will also find that your inner reserves will help you overcome adversity.
Lucky Number463
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The Moon is moving through Scorpio and your solar sixth house as the day gets underway, so the basics of work and routines will be the dynamic. Watch for difficulties that come out of confusion or minor health issues. Mighty Mars and transformative Pluto will be in opposition, so don't spend beyond your means, or get into trouble with influential people and authority types. It's not all bad news if you harness these energies to do something positive.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
The marvellous Moon is moving through Scorpio and your solar fifth house as the day gets underway. You'll be drawn to leisure pursuits and recreational activities. Find time to relax and unwind, especially if the pleasures of water are involved. Power struggles will arise within relationships. Play it cool and don't get too hot under the collar with your partner (or anyone at all, really). Use your energy constructively on creative projects, rather than to waste time arguing.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Leo
The Moon moving into Scorpio draws your attention to matters of home and family. Keep up with the domestic chores, even if they are a drag. Check in with loved ones to see how they're doing. Enjoy their company for the evening. Action-orientated Mars and dark Pluto clash bringing inner frustrations, quarrels with authority types, the boss, injuries and health issues. Try not to overwork to the point that exhaustion sets in, and take time out to relax and rest.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The Moon is moving into Scorpio and your solar third house as the day gets underway. This shift should get things moving. Get up and doing with all matters of interaction. Attend to calls and correspondence. Try not to get into ego-conflicts with friends, or become overly jealous and possessive in relationships. If you are the creative type then go for it, as much can be accomplished providing you harness the energy of Mars and Pluto in a positive way.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
With the cautious Moon entering Scorpio and your solar second house, you need to attend to matters of money. Make sure you're clear and careful with everything you do in that regard. Your reputation could be at stake, affecting your public image, but you may also endure pressures on the home front. This could bring about dynamic and positive changes to your life, but avoid making others angry by taking an unduly gung-ho approach.
Lucky Number533
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Those hidden depths for which your sign is justly famous will be charged up today as the intense Moon moves through your sign. Gather up your energies and get things done again. You will be perceptive and insightful if you look deeply at what's going on around you. Macho Mars, your life-ruler, takes on powerful Pluto. This will aggravate areas of communication, mobility, car issues, the law, political views, arguments and relationship with others. Watch out for heated and combative disagreements.
Lucky Number670
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
The Moon is moving through Scorpio and your solar twelfth house, so step back from the hustle and bustle so that you can rest and restore your spirit. Watch what's going on rather than trying to be too involved. There may be financial losses or a reduction in your personal income. Don't become overly possessive and jealous with your attitude and demands. Use this time to be constructive and creative.
Lucky Number955
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
The friendly Moon is moving into sexy Scorpio and your solar eleventh house, putting the emphasis on pals and buddies. But thanks to Mars and Pluto, prepare for ego battles, control issues, disharmonious relationships, and problems with business partnerships and open enemies. Review your personal needs and those of your partner's. Use your energies wisely. Don't let money become an issue in friendship.
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
With the Moon in Scorpio and your solar tenth house, the focus is on work and responsibility. Get on with the duties of the day. Know your limitations! A great deal can be achieved by organizing your time and being more efficient. There's a chance of dealing with hospitals, being in touch with people in institutions, or helping those that need your help. Go down a gear and wait for uncertainty to pass.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
The Moon is moving into Scorpio and your solar ninth house today so you'll feel the urge for freedom from the restriction of schedules and routines. If you can get away, then get out into the fresh air to somewhere new and exciting. Mars and Pluto are impacting your love scene, but don't let your feelings extend to jealousy and ego-battles. This tension can extend to friendships. Use your energy sensibly through artistic or creative fields. This is not a good time to speculate or gamble.
