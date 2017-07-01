Horoscopes for Saturday, July 1, 2017

Aries
There could be a storm or eruption regarding your nearest and dearest. Watch how things develop. Early afternoon is the crucial time as Lady Moon squares off with fierce Mars and obstructive Pluto. Look beneath the surface of what happens so that you can see what is taking place at a deeper level. Powerful forces are at work in relationships. The solution lies in being able to read what they are.
Lucky Number663
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
With the Moon heading for a conflict with fierce Mars and powerful Pluto, there's pressure at work. There may be an intense atmosphere and even conflict with associates or co-workers. Women especially could figure in this. Emotionally, it may be a day of deep feelings and outbursts. If health matters trouble today then you should take strong action to remedy what is wrong. Try to spend time outdoors.
Lucky Number241
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
As the Moon joins fortunate Jupiter in your solar house of pleasure and recreation, this is the time to take a stand on how you want to live your life. Recharge creative projects or recreational amusements that have been put on the back burner. Renew your interest in life in general, through the pursuit of vigorous enjoyment. Children may take a lot of your attention. There could be strong emotional outbursts, especially over money.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
There's a meeting today in your solar fourth house between the Moon and Jupiter. Things could get emotional, either on your part or that of family members. Get a grip on what's going on within as there will be a build up towards a point of tension in the mid afternoon, when Mars and Pluto enter the fray. There are powerful forces at work today and you can make a new start in your emotional life if you use them wisely. Insight is the key.
Lucky Number544
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
The Moon is in Libra and heading for a conjunction with fortunate Jupiter creating intensity in the communication sector of your chart. There might be important messages, strong signals or even outbursts or a touch of conflict. If there's unpleasantness, don't get swept away. Look beneath the surface to see what it's about. Send out strong signals with regard to your own opinions and ideas.
Lucky Number393
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The Moon begins the day in Libra, your solar second house, heading for a meeting with mighty Jupiter. Financial matters may require insightful attention and a new start of some kind. There's the potential here to set new things in motion or to dispense with old patterns or problems so make sure you don't step back from what needs to be done.
Lucky Number632
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
With the Moon and Jupiter mating in your sign, you'll be feeling charged and ready to go as the day begins. Make the most of it, but don't try to push ahead too far or too fast. A steady and determined effort will make this a day filled with achievement, but if you become too emotional or fired up, you could lose focus and create unnecessary tension.
Lucky Number280
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
With Lady Moon heading for a conjunction with fortunate Jupiter in your solar twelfth house, you could take some time to reflect on the condition of your spiritual life. Do you need to give any attention to this area? Yours is a search for enduring beliefs. There may be emotional people around you today. If someone is in distress or struggling, they may need your help so give it freely.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The psychic Moon is moving towards a conjunction with fortunate Jupiter in your solar eleventh house as the day gets underway, so there should be some significant moments with regard to either friendships or personal aspirations. You may plumb hidden depths. There's intensity in the air, thanks to Mars and Pluto, so make sure you keep your cool. Unusual or strong-minded women may feature in encounters.
Lucky Number564
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
With the Moon heading for a fortunate fandango with mighty Jupiter in your tenth house, there could be demanding matters to be dealt with in regard to work and responsibility. It's a lucky aspect, but you may have to navigate a path around the emotions of others, especially women. You yourself might be feeling emotional or under pressure, thanks to Mars and Pluto. Avoid outbursts and negotiate difficulties rather than losing your cool.
Lucky Number098
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
The day could be an intense one as the Moon squares dark Pluto and Warrior Mars, so you may be feeling moody or preoccupied. There might be difficult people or obstacles to deal with, and a heaviness in the air that weighs upon you. Get outdoors if you can and get that body moving: this will clear your head and freshen your thoughts.
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon in Libra conjoins mighty Jupiter and heightens your intuition, so don't waste it! You might find today challenging, especially if you just run on impulse. It would be easy for you to push things too far or let matters get of out hand. Be calm and consider the alternatives. Mars and Pluto are creating issues, so if the pressure builds up, let off steam through vigorous exercise or bedroom gymnastics!
