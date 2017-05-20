Horoscopes for Saturday, May 20, 2017

Aries
You are likely to get involved in a spirited discussion as the Sun moves into Gemini, in which you explain your beliefs and values to other people. Not only will this help you to clarify what you think, it will also give others a useful insight into what really matters to you. On a more mundane note, this is a good day to return something faulty to a shop because you'll be able to put your case well.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
If a friend has been bugging you recently, you are likely to have a few sharp words to say as the Sun enters Gemini. However, least said soonest mended, so don't labour the point or turn them against you. Besides, you have better things to do with your time, such as taking part in a gathering of likeminded people or having a long chat with one special person.
Lucky Number640
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You've been rather retiring and unassuming at times during the past few weeks but you start to emerge from your shell today as the Sun lights up your sign. In fact, there'll be no stopping you between now and mid June, especially if you're hoping to blaze a trail or act on your own initiative. This will also be a great time to bolster your self-confidence with activities that make you feel good.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Your mind is working well today so give it plenty of exercise. You could get involved in an intellectual discussion that forces you to think things through for yourself, or you might have to do some serious thinking about a forthcoming travel plan. If you're often wary of saying what you think you'll feel much braver about speaking up today as the Sun moves into Gemini. This is good news if you want to fight your corner or express your point of view.
Lucky Number250
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
During the next four weeks you'll benefit from spending time on your plans and dreams for the future. Instead of always thinking of these as things that might happen one day if you're lucky, alter your attitude and start thinking of them as things that will definitely happen. And maybe you could start the ball rolling by turning a modest wish into reality?
Lucky Number758
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Concentrate on your long-term ambitions and goals during the next four weeks, especially if these will advance your career or enhance your reputation. This is your chance to be in the limelight and get yourself noticed, so don't be modest about showing off your talents and abilities. Your self-confidence will also get a boost, which could come in handy.
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You'll have a real thirst for adventure during the next four weeks, and the burning question is how you're going to satisfy it. Maybe you fancy taking off on a journey, whether it's through a holiday, a day break or a long weekend. Or perhaps you've got to stay put but you're going to send your brain on its travels instead by increasing your knowledge. Opportunities will never be far away, either, so try to grab them whenever you spot them.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
You're in a spirited frame of mind as the Sun moves into chatty Gemini, making it easy for you to captivate people and make the conversation sparkle. This is just what you want if you're hoping to dazzle a certain someone or you want to impress a whole crowd of people. If you get drawn into a discussion or negotiation you'll have no problems in sticking up for yourself.
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The astrological emphasis starts to switch to your relationships today, making the next four weeks the perfect opportunity to concentrate on partnerships and other associations. It's a great chance to take part in some teamwork, even if this isn't your usual style. It's also a marvellous time to make an emotional commitment to someone, such as moving in with them.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
You're quick off the mark as the Sun enters Gemini, not only physically but mentally too. There are no flies on you, Cap, and anyone who tries to get the better of you in a discussion will soon have to retire to lick their wounds. It's not that you'll be rude or aggressive, simply that right now you can run rings around other people and you've got a clever answer to virtually anything.
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Your love life will blossom during the next four weeks, whether that means falling in love with someone new, enjoying a happy phase in an existing relationship, or simply enjoying the company of some of your favourite people. There could be good news about a child or a forthcoming celebration, too, which will lift your spirits.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Your mind is razor sharp today, making it easy to reach decisions and put your thoughts into words. Make the most of this articulate and brainy phase, especially if that means taking part in a discussion or putting your ideas down on paper. If you've got to defend your opinions you'll manage to do so without sounding aggressive or dictatorial.
