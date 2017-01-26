Horoscopes for Thursday, January 26, 2017

Aries
You're exploring your faith and ideals today. Intrigued by esoteric and metaphysical influences, you will endeavor to broaden your horizons. It is best to avoid negative individuals and circumstances, as you are extremely empathetic with this influence. Whilst you will be a wonderful, nurturing support for your friends, anything too intense will drain you quite heavily.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
It will all be so tempting today. Sexuality, the taboo, the occult, all that is enticing and out of the ordinary daily routine. Your strong desire to delve into the depths of your passions will heighten your sexual connections, inspiring you to explore new experiences. Some of you may even surprise yourselves by packing a suitcase to embark on a new adventure in a foreign land.
Lucky Number480
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
This will be a day of fantastic expansion of the mind and soul. You are very in tune with your business and romantic partners, so will be sensitive to mood changes and comments. Drawn to the world of philosophy and spirituality, meditation will be a strong source of relaxation and peace. For those whose minds are too active to contemplate that form of stillness, curl up with your favorite novel or movie and enjoy your soul exploration.
Lucky Number679
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
What a powerful, intuitive day for you Cancer. The world of the occult and metaphysics have special appeal today. For those who have dearly departed, those whispers in the wind may be just the spiritual touch you need to feel their presence once more. On a less ghostly level, passion and dreamy sensuality are also a major influence, so it's a wonderful evening to cuddle up with your love and explore the imagination.
Lucky Number717
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
You're feeling the energy of all who cross your path today, from your love, potential loves and your business connections. At best, you will be able to nurture and comfort their fears and worries but at worst, you may find yourself at the whim of draining emotional influences. Avoid negativity at all costs and focus only on what you know is best for you and those you love.
Lucky Number927
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Move as far away as possible from what you deem to be the negatives of the past. This is an exciting energy for you Virgo, even if a touch frightening as you are exploring a new world of courage and belief in self. Assist only those who are in sincere need, as so much of this energy is new territory for you, thus leaving you wide open to have your kindness and empathy taken for granted. For those partaking in a long distance romance, your only thoughts will be about the permanent union you hope to share.
Lucky Number572
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
A confusing day for you Libra, where you will be at the mercy of your empathetic instincts and the moods of those within your immediate environment. It is a conflicting energy, as you will only endeavor to assist and support those you love, but may find them draining regarding your own emotions. Avoid the negative types and don't try to solve all of their concerns.
Lucky Number911
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
There is an opportunity here for you to change the traditions and elements of your home life that you truly believe are not working for you. Whilst your intuitive energy is indeed strong today, there is also the element of being far too self-righteous in regards to discussions about what it is you desire and how you wish to achieve it. You want the best Scorpio but will need to pause between sentences to ensure that your communications are realistic and achievable.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
You wear your heart and passions on your sleeve, so be wary of negative souls. You desire to share your thoughts, your prayers, your beliefs and assist any who may seek your guidance. This is an energy where caring Sagittarians can be easily misled and taken for granted. Travel to a new location may also be an exciting option for the day, but your thoughts will easily drift to new and exotic locations anyway.
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Whilst the pressure may be on to get those finances in order and quickly, you need to slow down today and connect with all that is flying around that business mind of yours. Not everything is as cut and dried as you hoped and your inner voice is knocking on the door saying 'excuse me, may I have a moment of your time?' Let your mind explore beyond the bills, beyond the commitments as the answer might be right before you but your daily responsibilities are not allowing you to explore the possibility.
Lucky Number717
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
You will turn away from self-focus and do what you are exceptional at Aquarius and that is tending those in need. You know just what to say and when to say it, but remind yourself to listen as well as speak. There are lessons to be shared with this energy. So ensure you don't completely dominate the conversation or situation. Keep your mind open to new ideas and information.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The work environment may be a place of dodge-the-mood as the day progresses. You are like an open channel to others' mood-shifts, so this will be quite a draining day on the emotions. Even though you are passionate about nurturing and supporting those who seek your assistance, block all negativity and avoid those who seem too desperate, because they will demand all of your energy and attention.
