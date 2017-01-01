Horoscopes

January 1, 2017 2:42 AM

Horoscopes for Sunday, January 1, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Have you survived?! Your instincts are on fire today Aries, as you become suspicious of those around you. An intriguing secret may be revealed which changes your outlook entirely. Explore your immediate sphere carefully for hidden details or areas of deceit today.

Lucky Number

645

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You are closing the door on a past hurt today, Taurus and moving positively towards the future. Travel may seem an attractive option, but you need to assess if you are running away from something that needs your attention here. Despite recent hardships, continued determination will bring the results you desire, so don't give up too quickly.

Lucky Number

595

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Feeling the positive energy from your friends and loves today Gemini, you find the idea of a social gathering quite the attractive option. Explore things at a far more interesting level than what is present in your daily routine. This is a great time to consider any further study or travel plans.

Lucky Number

728

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Marriage, children and romance are the focus of your attention so many of you will take the next step towards serious commitment and love. This may involve a closure with your present interest as you accept that your future will not evolve as you had hoped. Single Cancer may meet a new and intriguing love interest today.

Lucky Number

914

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You will need to remove emotions from your decisions today Leo, as a new romantic attachment may not be in your best interests. There is a strong romantic energy, so the possibilities of meeting a new love are high but a case of opposites attracting may not last the distance. Enjoy the romantic rush, but do not allow passion to rule your choices.

Lucky Number

201

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You have an ability for research, but must resist probing into areas that you should not today. Do not look for details in an attempt to right what you feel has been a wrongdoing directed towards you, as this will only come back negatively at a later stage. Ensure all communications and discoveries do not bring harm to others and this energy will slide away and as a plus, you will discover a special and trustworthy individual. A brand new friendship will begin.

Lucky Number

085

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You have the visual of what you desire firmly in mind Libra and will settle for nothing less. If your present romance does not seem to be heading towards permanent commitment, you may find yourself considering separation and seeking a connection with another who is more 'marriage material'.

Lucky Number

639

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's the new year but already you feel trapped between a rock and a hard place. The pressure is on to move forward, but not knowing which way is the right way to turn is awkward. If you are clinging to a past love or work environment through fear of the unknown, the stars say there is a wonderful new opportunity just near you.

Lucky Number

392

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Change is all around you Sagittarius and a period of rebirth shall begin. You have reached the end of a previous cycle and are facing your new tomorrow with some fear, as there are many unknown elements and a touch of sadness at what has past. Embrace your new beginning and don't allow your fears or memories to cloud your enthusiasm.

Lucky Number

650

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

There are reasons to celebrate, but you are still waiting for that final piece of the puzzle to truly feel great about all that has transpired for you recently. If feeling a touch negative, don't disappear into a neglectful whirl. Look after yourself and keep the faith that all good things come to those who wait.

Lucky Number

300

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's a year of healing ahead. Your patience has been tested time and time again lately Aquarius, but you have discovered a new you along the way. You are learning to become more tactful in your dealings, but mostly learning to trust your own judgment above others. You will also fully appreciate those that are there for you and those who withhold their support for their own reasons. Follow your instincts and remain firm in your decisions.

Lucky Number

594

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're bored with your daily routine today Pisces and seriously crave some excitement and fun. It is one of the moods where there is really nothing wrong but you are reflective and daydreaming about a better life than what is your day. This may also be a trying time for love relationships so take a step back and find the source of your thought processes or apologize for simply having 'one of those gloomy days'.

Lucky Number

591

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

