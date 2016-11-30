Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 30, 2016

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report Pause

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:09 Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation camps out for #GivingTuesday

0:57 Stolen vehicle pursuit through Pasco and Kennewick ends in Richland