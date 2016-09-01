ISU school seal designed by student to be installed Friday

Illinois State University will install a new school seal Friday to replace a 30-year-old predecessor.
The seal was designed by ISU graduate student George Barrecca under the direction of Albion Stafford. Stafford is associate director of the ceramics program at ISU's school of art.
The five-foot-diameter seal replaces one affixed to the wall of Bone Student Center as a gift from the Class of '84. Workers found damage to the seal could not be repaired.
The red seal with white lettering includes the school's name and 1857 year of founding. They encircle a flame behind a book that reads, "Gladly we learn and teach."
Steve Lancaster of ISU's facilities management department is overseeing placement. He says the original steel base will be used for installation.
