August 31, 2016 11:32 PM

AP PHOTOS: TNT's Craig Sager gets third marrow transplant

Craig Sager, TNT's NBA sideline reporter, has received a rare third bone marrow transplant as he continues his fight against cancer.

The Associated Press

"OK, third time's the charm," the 65-year-old Sager said moments after the procedure began Wednesday at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The AP was granted access to the facility during Sager's treatment. Here's a collection of images chronicling the hours-long process.

