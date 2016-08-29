Husband of Heart singer Ann Wilson arrested for assault

The husband of Heart lead singer Ann Wilson has been arrested in connection with an incident involving the 16-year-old twin sons of her sister, Nancy Wilson.
The Seattle Times reports (http://goo.gl/uhND5q ) 65-year-old Dean Wetter appeared in court Monday.
Court documents say Curtis and William Crowe — the sons of film director Cameron Crowe — were watching their mother and aunt perform Friday and wanted to look inside Ann Wilson's tour bus.
Documents say Wetter started yelling after they left the door open.
He allegedly punched William Crowe in the back of the head before grabbing him by the throat.
When Curtis Crowe stepped in, Wetter allegedly also grabbed his throat.
Wetter is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday. He married Ann Wilson in 2015.
