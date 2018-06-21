Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

This photo provided by Broward Sheriff's Office shows Dedrick Devonshay Williams. The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday, June 21, 2018, that Dedrick Devonshay Williams was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday n the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion. The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his sports car. Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)