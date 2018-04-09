Lawyer tells Australian court Geoffrey Rush barely eating

FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, Geoffrey Rush arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" at the Dolby Theatre. Oscar-winning actor Rush has become virtually housebound, barely eats and wakes each morning with a "terrible sense of dread" since a Sydney newspaper alleged inappropriate behavior toward an actress, his lawyer swore in an affidavit. Lawyer Nicholas Pullen's affidavit submitted to the Australian Federal Court in Sydney on Monday, April 9, 2018, said the 66-year-old Australian actor had suffered "tremendous emotional and social hardship" since The Daily Telegraph accused him in December of inappropriate behavior toward actress Eryn Jean Norvill during the Sydney Theatre Company's production of "King Lear" in 2015. Photo by Jordan Strauss