Celebrity & National

Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at auction

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 03:39 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

The torso armor Russell Crowe wore for his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).

Sotheby's Australia had estimated that the stunt cuirass worn in the 2000 blockbuster would fetch between AU$20,000 and AU$30,000. But much of the movie memorabilia auctioned Saturday by the Australia-based New Zealander as part of his divorce settlement exceeded expectations.

A cheerful Crowe, who turned 54 on Saturday, made an appearance after a woman sang Happy Birthday and the crowd gave him three cheers immediately before Lot 31, a violin by Leandro Bislach, sold for AU$135,000. The violin was the most expensive sale in the early part of the night and is likely to bring the highest price of the auction.

