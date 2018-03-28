Does Omarosa now bow down to Trump after criticizing him?

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault appears at the Women's Power Luncheon of the 2017 National Action Network convention, in New York. Former White House adviser and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman once said “every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump.” A question now is will she have to bow down, too? She criticized Trump after leaving the White House in January, saying she was “haunted” by his tweets and that the country won’t be OK under him. Richard Drew, File AP Photo