South Korea president joins country's growing MeToo movement

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, speaks during a meeting with his top aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Moon has joined the growing number of supporters of the country's MeToo movement. President Moon said in a meeting with his advisers Monday that he expressed respect to the victims who spoke up against some of South Korea's most powerful men for their sexual misconduct and urged authorities to investigate the cases thoroughly, according to his office's website. Yonhap via AP Bae Jae-man