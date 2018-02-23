US gymnasts say sport rife with verbal and emotional abuse

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Martha Karolyi, national team coordinator for USA Gymnastics, watches over gymnasts during a training session at the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. Much of the widespread culture of abuse in USA Gymnastics, AP found, can be traced to the training methods of the Karolyis. The Romanian-born couple gradually assumed leadership of the U.S. women's gymnastics program after defecting to the United States in 1981. They trained hundreds of gymnasts at their complex in rural Huntsville, Texas, selected gymnasts for the national team, and earned millions from USA Gymnastics. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo