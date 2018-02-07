The Latest: Trump decried for comment on NFL player's death

In this frame grab from video provided by WRTV in Indianapolis, Manuel Orrego-Savala, a citizen of Guatemala, leaves a court hearing Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Indianapolis. Orrego-Savala is suspected of causing a collision Sunday, Feb. 4, that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. Orrego-Savala, 37, remained jailed Tuesday but had not been formally charged in Sunday's crash along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Prosecutors said they were working with police on the investigation. WRTV6 via AP)