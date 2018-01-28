FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for video of the year for "HUMBLE." at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Four of the five album of the year nominees at the 2018 Grammys are rap and R&B-based albums from black or Latino artists, including Lamar.
Celebrity & National

Partial list of winners in top categories at the Grammys

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 05:16 PM

A partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.

— Best new artist: Alessia Cara.

— Best solo performance: "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran.

— Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.

— Best pop vocal album: — "Divide," Ed Sheeran.

— Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.

— Best alternative music album: "Sleep Well Beast," The National.

— Best rap song: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.

— Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

— Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" — The Weeknd.

— Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

— Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

— Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

— Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

— Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

— Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ___

Online:

http://www.grammy.com

