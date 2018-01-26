ESPN's Jemele Hill leaving her job at 'Sportscenter'

FILE - In this is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo Jemele Hill attends ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN says the outspoken "Sportscenter" anchor is leaving that role to write for a company web site and do occasional on-air commentary. Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist." The network said Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, that Hill had asked to be taken off the 6 p.m. weekday edition of ESPN's sports news show. Photo by John Salangsang