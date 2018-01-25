Davis says its hard turning people down for Grammy gala

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2012 file photo, Alicia Keys performs at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Davis’ gala, held a day before the 2018 Grammy Awards, launched the careers of Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, and have featured all-stars like Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Smokey Robinson and Carly Simon. He first held the gala 42 years ago. Vince Bucci, File AP Photo