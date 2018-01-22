FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jury selection for Cosby’s criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he’s accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
Bill Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015

By MICHAEL SISAK Associated Press

January 22, 2018 04:09 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Bill Cosby has performed in public for the first time since sex scandals embroiled him in 2015, telling stories and honoring old friends in his hometown on Monday as a spring retrial looms in his criminal sexual assault case.

The 80-year-old entertainer took the stage Monday night at a Philadelphia jazz club in his first public performance since May 2015. His last comedy tour ended amid protests as about 60 women were coming forward to accuse him of drugging and molesting them over five decades, something he has denied.

Cosby is scheduled for an April 2 retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year. Jury selection for his retrial will start March 29.

Cosby's spokesman notified reporters of the comedy performance about two hours before he was to take the stage at the LaRose Jazz Club. The show was part of a program honoring jazz musician Tony Williams.

The performance is Cosby's latest step back into the spotlight he's mostly shied from since his December 2005 arrest.

Two weeks ago, Cosby invited reporters to tag along as he ate dinner with old friends at a Philadelphia restaurant.

Over the weekend, Cosby's social media featured photos of him visiting a barber and a cafe in the area and showing support for the Philadelphia Eagles, who won Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings and secured a spot in the Super Bowl.

