The Latest: Janney says she can't top Oprah's Globes speech

The Latest on Sunday's presentation of the Screen Actors Guild from the Shrine Auditorium (all times local):
4 p.m.
Allison Janney says not to expect any Oprah-style speeches should she win the Screen Actors Guild Award for her supporting role in "I, Tonya."
Winfrey's galvanizing speech at the Golden Globe Awards sets the bar high for awards show acceptance speeches, and Janney says she's not even trying to reach it.
Never miss a local story.
Janney says, "I don't know what's going to come out of my mouth if I get up there, but it's not going to be Oprah."
The statuesque star says she "feels like a warrior" in the body-hugging, silver paillette-covered dress she chose for the SAG Awards, and that she's still feeling an empowering rush from participating in the women's march in Los Angeles Saturday.
— Mike Cidoni Lennox (@CidoniLennox) and Sandy Cohen (@APSandy) on the red carpet.
___
3:40 p.m.
Fans in the bleachers outside the Screen Actors Guild Awards are getting up close, and some cool photos, with some of their favorite stars.
Justin Hartley of "This Is Us" posed for photos in front of bleachers, taking a cell phone from one man and snapping a selfie with him.
Hartley also posed for a photo with Parker Bates, who plays him as a boy on the NBC drama, which is nominated for best drama ensemble.
Sean Astin of "Stranger Things" also stopped to sign an autograph and take a photo using a fan's camera.
"Stranger Things" is also nominated for best drama ensemble at Sunday's awards.
— Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) in the SAG Awards fan bleachers
___
3:30 p.m.
Jennifer Lewis says she's seen the effects firsthand of the Time's Up and Me Too movements in Hollywood.
The "black-ish" star said as she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday in Los Angeles that there's been "a huge change in the business" since the Harvey Weinstein news broke last year.
Lewis says "every show" is having mandatory sexual harassment meetings and that she recently attended one at Disney.
She added that she's honored to be part of "black-ish," calling it "the cherry on top of my career." The ABC series is nominated for outstanding television comedy ensemble at Sunday's ceremony.
Lewis says the show is "leading the revolution" by dealing with such timely issues as police brutality, women's rights and depression.
— Mike Cidoni Lennox (@CidoniLennox) and Sandy Cohen (@APSandy) on the red carpet.
___
3:20 p.m.
The stunt performers of "Wonder Woman" and the television series "Game of Thrones" are the winners of the first Screen Actors Guild awards handed out Sunday.
The awards were announced during the red carpet show preceding Sunday's celebration of the best acting in film and television.
"Game of Thrones" is a back-to-back winner. The cast of the HBO fantasy series is also nominated for the best drama ensemble award that will be handed out later Sunday.
___
3:05 p.m.
Hundreds of fans armed with cellphones and some in gowns themselves are shouting to stars as they walk the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards.
One woman yelled to Alison Brie, in a striking red dress: "You're beautiful." Brie replied: "So are you!"
One fan shouted to JoBeth Williams of "Poltergeist" fame: "Looking good! Go one with your bad self!" Williams beamed and shouted back: "Thank you!"
Several shouted "Sterling!" when "This Is Us" star and SAG Award nominee Sterling K. Brown walked by looking dapper and "Kevin" when his co-star, Justin Hartley, followed shortly after.
The SAG Awards will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on TBS and TNT.
— Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) in the SAG Awards fan bleachers
___
7:30 a.m.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards will honor the best performances in film and television from the past year on Sunday night, but not without also tackling the ongoing sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood and efforts to improve the industry's treatment of women.
This year's show will feature a mostly female roster of presenters and its first ever host with Kristen Bell.
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is the leading film nominee, including for its star Frances McDormand. The top television nominee is "Big Little Lies," with three of its stars — Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern — all vying for best actress in the same category.
The show being held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS.
Comments