Celebrity & National

Trial in former NFL player McKnight's death to resume Friday

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 05:00 PM

GRETNA, La.

The trial of the man who fatally shot former NFL football player Joe McKnight in 2016 has been delayed another day because of harsh winter weather in Louisiana.

Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in McKnight's death.

His trial opened Tuesday in a New Orleans suburb with jury selection. Icy weather prompted closure of the courthouse Wednesday. It will be closed again Thursday.

Opening arguments could come Friday.

The shooting followed a traffic confrontation. Police said the men cut each other off in traffic on a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans and on roads in neighboring Jefferson Parish. The vehicles had stopped and McKnight was standing outside Gasser's car when he was shot. Gasser's attorneys say McKnight was the aggressor and are expected to pursue a self-defense argument.

