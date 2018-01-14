VA Medical Center holds art competition for veterans

The VA Medical Center in White River Junction is holding an art competition for veterans.
The entries can be fine art, such as painting, drawing and photography; applied art including ceramics, carving needlework and leatherwork; and craft kits such as wood building and models.
The artwork will be judged by local artists, who will determine a first, second and third place in each category.
The first-place winning pieces will go on to compete at the national level with entries submitted by veterans from other VA facilities around the country.
The White River Junction facility is accepting artwork and applications for performances through Feb. 24.
The exhibit will be open to the public on March 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
