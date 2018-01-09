Rose McGowan: Weinstein legal action costing her house

FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. McGowan spoke to TV critics Tuesday about her upcoming documentary series "Citizen Rose" and what she called her global struggle against sexual assault and economic injustice. She has been privately taping her life for several years, joining with Bunim-Murrary Productions to create the documentary series. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo