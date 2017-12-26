In break with tradition, Trump doesn't host a state dinner

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump couldn’t seem to stop talking about the red carpets, military parades and fancy dinners that were lavished upon him during “state visits” on his recent tour of Asia. “Magnificent,” he declared at one point on the trip. But Trump has yet to reciprocate in kind. In fact, he is the first president in decades to close his first year in office without welcoming a counterpart on a visit to the U.S. with similar trappings. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo