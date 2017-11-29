NBC fires Matt Lauer over 'inappropriate sexual behavior'

More Videos 1:04 Watch: Buy a tree, change a life Pause 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:29 Nuclear Historic Landmark Award presented to PNNL 2:46 Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:12 Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

