Taiwanese crime thriller claims 3 top Golden Horse awards

Taiwanese actress Vicky Chen, from left, director Yang Ya Che and Hong Kong actress Kara Wai hold their awards for Best Supporting Actress, Best Feature Film and Best Leading Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. They won for the film " The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful " at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo