Actor John Heard, of 'Home Alone' movies, dies at 72

FILE - In this April 5, 2006 file photo, actor John Heard, who stars as Alex, rehearses for Steppenwolf Theatre's production of Don DeLillo's play, "Love-Lies-Bleeding," in Chicago. Heard, best known for playing the father in the “Home Alone” movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office in California on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Brian Kersey, File AP Photo