Russian spies' New Jersey home heading up for sale

MONTCLAIR, N.J.

A New Jersey home that has been vacant since the FBI arrested a family of undercover Russian spies living there is heading up for sale.

Vladimir and Lydia Guryev lived in the home in Montclair under the names Richard and Cynthia Murphy before they were arrested in 2010.

The parents of two young daughters had pleaded guilty to conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of a foreign country. They were deported to Russia.

Their story partially inspired the FX drama "The Americans," about two undercover Russian spies that live in the U.S. with two young children.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2uLLG54 ) that investor Jeremy MacDonald is planning to renovate and then try to sell the home. He says he hopes it will sell for about $700,000.

