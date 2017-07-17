OJ Simpson measures well in Nevada parole risk assessment

FILE - In this July 25, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson, in custody at the Lovelock Correctional Center, is shown on the video screen above Nevada Board of Parole hearing representative Robin Bates, left, and Commissioner Susan Jackson during a video conference parole hearing in Carson City, Nev. Simpson could have a good chance at parole when he asks officials Thursday, July20, 2017, to let him out of a Nevada prison after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. Nevada Appeal via AP, file Geoff Dornan