FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del. Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del. Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del. Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo

Celebrity & National

July 17, 2017 8:03 AM

Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour." Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it

Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it 1:35

Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it
Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals 0:42

Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals
Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day 0:43

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day

View More Video