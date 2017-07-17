From foreground left, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George walk past honor guards, during the arrival ceremony, at the airport, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have arrived in Poland, the first leg of a goodwill trip to two European Union nations that seeks to underscore Britain's friendly ties despite its negotiations to leave the bloc.
From foreground left, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George walk past honor guards, during the arrival ceremony, at the airport, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have arrived in Poland, the first leg of a goodwill trip to two European Union nations that seeks to underscore Britain's friendly ties despite its negotiations to leave the bloc. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo
July 17, 2017 10:24 AM

British royals feted on visit to Poland with their children

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shook hands with wellwishers and met with World War II veterans in Poland on Monday at the start of a two-country goodwill trip that is intended to underscore Britain's intention to maintain friendly ties with the European Union that it is in the process of leaving.

From Warsaw's airport, the royal couple were driven in a motorcade to meet President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace for lunch. They visited the palace gardens and after lunch took a short stroll in front of the palace and were greeted by a huge crowd waving British and Polish flags and taking photos.

"I am so happy that I saw this beautiful couple," said Helena Wozna, 63, who was in the crowd. "Prince William shook my hand. I'm happy I came here."

Prince William and his wife Kate then met with World War II veterans at the museum to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans, and traveled to a business center where they met with representatives from Polish and British business. Hundreds of thousands of Poles live and work in Britain, strengthening business ties.

The Polish hosts have said this is a visit of "respect and friendship" that shows relations remain strong.

In the evening, William is to deliver a speech during a reception in the historic Lazienki Park in honor of his 91-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

William, second in line to the throne, has taken on more public duties in recent years as the queen gradually eases up on her schedule due to advancing years.

On their first official visit to Poland the Duke and the Duchess were accompanied by their children, Prince George, who will be 4 on Saturday, and Princess Charlotte, 2. The children are expected to draw wide attention on a trip being characterized by the British press as part of a charm offensive to soften Britain's Brexit diplomacy. Warsaw's Belvedere Palace, where they are residing during the visit, has had playground toys installed.

On arrival, the Duchess was wearing an Alexander McQueen white skirt and jacket and carrying her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who was dressed in a pink flowered sleeveless dress. Prince William was wearing a dark suit and Prince George was in short trousers and a shirt.

On Tuesday, the royals will travel to the Baltic coast where they will visit Stutthof, a World War II Nazi German concentration camp. They will also tour the historic city of Gdansk, where they will see a replica of Shakespeare's theater and meet the former president, Lech Walesa, who was instrumental in bringing about the end of communism in Poland. On Wednesday, they head to Berlin.

