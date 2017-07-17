Aaron Carter explains DUI arrest, criticizes brother Nick

This undated photo provided by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Carter. Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia. Habersham County Sheriff's Office via AP)