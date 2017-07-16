Celebrity & National

July 16, 2017 11:08 PM

University of Louisville opens exhibition on World War I

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections is recognizing the 100th anniversary of World War I with an exhibition of vintage photographs, war posters, documents and artifacts.

The exhibition opened last week and runs through Sept. 29 in the Photographic Archives and Kain Rare Books Gallery in the lower level of Ekstrom Library on U of L's main campus.

The exhibition also includes records from the Camp Zachary Taylor Library and propaganda posters collected at the time by a Louisville Boy Scout.

Archives and Special Collections Director Carrie Daniels says a broad range of materials is included, from the home front to overseas, with panoramic photos from Camp Taylor featuring hundreds of soldiers as well as letters from soldiers.

