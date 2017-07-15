In this Friday, July 14, 2017 photo, current Los Angeles Rams tight end and former Western Kentucky Hilltopper Tyler Higbee pleads guilty to one count of assault under extreme emotional distress at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky. The charge stemmed from a 2016 fight in a parking lot in Kentucky.
July 15, 2017 8:08 AM

Rams tight end Higbee pleads guilty to assault in Kentucky

The Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to an assault charge that stemmed from a 2016 fight in a parking lot in Kentucky.

The Daily News reports the former Western Kentucky University standout pleaded guilty on Friday to assault under extreme emotional disturbance. Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson ordered Higbee to pay the victim an undisclosed amount and perform 250 hours of community service. Higbee also can't own or possess a gun.

Bowling Green Police say Higbee punched Nawaf Alsaleh during a fight in April 2016. Alsaleh was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Higbee was drafted in the fourth round by the Rams in 2016. He played in 16 games last season, tallying 11 receptions and one touchdown.

