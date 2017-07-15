Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'

Law enforcement officers stand at the scene of a multi-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex in Honolulu, Friday, July 14, 2017.
Audrey McAvoy
A paramedic checks on a woman, lying on a median, after she and others exited the Marco Polo apartment complex as firefighters continue to battle a blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
A woman, who exited the Marco Polo apartment complex, is placed in an ambulance as firefighters continue to battle the blaze at the high-rise, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Onlookers stand on a sidewalk as a fire burns at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Debris falls off a balcony during a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Firefighters work at the scene of a multiple-alarm fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Smoke from a deadly fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, covers the Waikiki skyline Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Firefighters on a lower balcony spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartments, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Firefighters on several balconies spray water upwards while trying to contain a fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Crowds gather to watch a fire burn at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia
Smoke billows from a high-rise apartment building in Honolulu, Friday, July 14, 2017. Dozens of firefighters are battling the multiple-alarm fire at Marco Polo apartments that Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins said started on the 26th floor and has spread to other units.
Audrey McAvoy
Smoke billows from a high-rise apartment building in Honolulu, Friday, July 14, 2017. Dozens of firefighters are battling the multiple-alarm fire at Marco Polo apartments that Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins said started on the 26th floor and has spread to other units.
Audrey McAvoy
