Beyonce introduced her new babies to the world early Friday and drove Twitter into overdrive. The babies are named Sir Carter and Rumi.
Beyonce introduced her new babies to the world early Friday and drove Twitter into overdrive. The babies are named Sir Carter and Rumi. Beyonce Instagram
Beyonce introduced her new babies to the world early Friday and drove Twitter into overdrive. The babies are named Sir Carter and Rumi. Beyonce Instagram

Celebrity & National

July 14, 2017 3:45 AM

Beyonce introduces newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi

The Associated Press

Beyonce has finally debuted her twins a month after they were born.

The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." She didn't mention the babies' genders.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

It gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time. Beyonce already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February.

Rumors have swirled about the twins' birth in recent weeks, but her representatives had declined comment on the matter.

Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 2:57

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 0:24

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

View More Video