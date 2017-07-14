Celebrity & National

Last member of 'Kind of Blue' album to perform in New Mexico

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The last surviving member of the Mile Davis "Kind of Blue" jazz album is scheduled to perform in Albuquerque as part of the New Mexico Jazz Festival.

Percussionist Jimmy Cobb is slated take part in a tribute to saxophonist, Dexter Gordon, at the Albuquerque Museum on Saturday.

The 88-year-old drummer still performs with his band, Cobb's Mob, and tours internationally.

Cobb was a drummer on the "Kind of Blue" jam session that also featured Cannonball Adderley and John Coltrane. It is the best-selling jazz album of all time.

